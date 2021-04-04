Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Kilvelur profile: DMK's U Mathivanan won seat in 2016 polls
Kilvelur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tiruvarur district of Tamil Nadu
Kilvelur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tiruvarur district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Tiruvarur Lok Sabha constituency. It is a scheduled caste constituency.
In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Kilvelur constituency had a total of 1,63,415 registered voters.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Kilvelur in the previous Assembly election was 84.40 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, U Mathivanan of DMK won the Kilvelur seat. He won 61,999 votes, as against 51,829 votes won by his main rival Meena N of AIADMK.
In the 2011 Assembly polls, Mahalingam P of Communist Party Of India won this seat against U Mathivanan of DMK.
The Kilvelur Assembly constituency will go to the polls on 6 April as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.
The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
also read
Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Nagapattinam profile: AIADMK's Thamimun Ansari won seat in 2016 polls
The voter turnout in Nagapattinam in the previous Assembly election was 73.42 percent
Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Poompuhar profile: AIADMK won last two polls in the constituency
S Pavunraj of AIADMK won the Poompuhar seat receiving 87,666 votes while his main rival Shahjahan AM of the Indian Union Muslim League received 67,731 votes
Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Mayiladuturai profile: AIADMK's R Radhakrishnan won seat in 2016 polls
The Mayiladuturai Assembly constituency will go to the polls on 6 April as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021