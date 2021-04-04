Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Kilvelur profile: DMK's U Mathivanan won seat in 2016 polls

Kilvelur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tiruvarur district of Tamil Nadu

Kilvelur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tiruvarur district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Tiruvarur Lok Sabha constituency. It is a scheduled caste constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Kilvelur constituency had a total of 1,63,415 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Kilvelur in the previous Assembly election was 84.40 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, U Mathivanan of DMK won the Kilvelur seat. He won 61,999 votes, as against 51,829 votes won by his main rival Meena N of AIADMK.

In the 2011 Assembly polls, Mahalingam P of Communist Party Of India won this seat against U Mathivanan of DMK.

The Kilvelur Assembly constituency will go to the polls on 6 April as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).