Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Killiyoor profile: Congress candidate S Rajeshkumar won 2016 polls

Killiyoor is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 2,52,676 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Killiyoor in the previous Assembly election was 60.66 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, S. Rajeshkumar of the Congress won the Killiyoor seat. He won 77,356 votes, as against 31,061 votes won by his main rival Pon. Vijayaraghavan of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

In the 2011 election, S John Jacob of the Congress party had won the seat by beating T Chandra Kumar of the BJP.

The Killiyoor Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).