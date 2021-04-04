Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Kattumannarkoil (SC) profile: AIADMK's N Murugumaran won second consecutive term in 2016

The voter turnout in Kattumannarkoil in the previous Assembly election was 77.90 percent

Kattumannarkoil is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Chidambaram Lok Sabha constituency. It is reserved under the Scheduled Caste category.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Kattumannarkoil constituency had a total of 2,12,053 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, N Murugumaran of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK) won the Kattumannarkoil seat. He won 48,450 votes, as against 48,363 votes won by his main rival Thol Thirumavalavan of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi.

In the 2011 Assembly polls, N Murugumaran of AIADMK won this seat against D Ravikumar of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi.

The Kattumannarkoil Assembly constituency will go to the polls on 6 April as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).