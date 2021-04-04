Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Kattumannarkoil (SC) profile: AIADMK's N Murugumaran won second consecutive term in 2016
The voter turnout in Kattumannarkoil in the previous Assembly election was 77.90 percent
Kattumannarkoil is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Chidambaram Lok Sabha constituency. It is reserved under the Scheduled Caste category.
In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Kattumannarkoil constituency had a total of 2,12,053 registered voters.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Kattumannarkoil in the previous Assembly election was 77.90 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, N Murugumaran of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK) won the Kattumannarkoil seat. He won 48,450 votes, as against 48,363 votes won by his main rival Thol Thirumavalavan of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi.
In the 2011 Assembly polls, N Murugumaran of AIADMK won this seat against D Ravikumar of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi.
The Kattumannarkoil Assembly constituency will go to the polls on 6 April as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.
The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
also read
Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Nagapattinam profile: AIADMK's Thamimun Ansari won seat in 2016 polls
The voter turnout in Nagapattinam in the previous Assembly election was 73.42 percent
Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Kilvelur profile: DMK's U Mathivanan won seat in 2016 polls
Kilvelur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tiruvarur district of Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Poompuhar profile: AIADMK won last two polls in the constituency
S Pavunraj of AIADMK won the Poompuhar seat receiving 87,666 votes while his main rival Shahjahan AM of the Indian Union Muslim League received 67,731 votes