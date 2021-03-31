Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Karur profile: AIADMK's MR Vijayabhaskar seeks second consecutive term

A total of 77 candidates in the fray for the Karur constituency, including incumbent AIADMK MLA Vijayabhaskar MR, DMK's Senthilbalaji V, and Makkal Needhi Maiam's Mohanraj S, among others

Karur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Karur district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Karur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Karur constituency had a total of 2,32,072 registered voters.

The Karur Assembly constituency will go to the polls on 6 April, 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

There are a total of 77 candidates in the fray for the Karur constituency, including Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)'s Senthilbalaji V, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)'s Vijayabhaskar MR, and Makkal Needhi Maiam's Mohanraj S, among others.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Karur in the previous Assembly election was 80.50 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, MR Vijayabhaskar of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won the Karur seat. He won 81,936 votes, as against 81,495 votes won by his main rival Subramaniam K of the Congress party.

In the 2011 Assembly polls, Senthil Balaji V of AIADMDK won this seat against Jothi Mani S of Congress.

The Karur Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).