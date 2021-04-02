Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Karaikudi profile: Congress' KR Ramasamy won seat in 2016

The Karaikudi Assembly constituency will go to the polls on 6 April along with the rest of Tamil Nadu

Karaikudi is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Karaikudi constituency had a total of 2,86,435 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Karaikudi in the previous Assembly election was 70.30 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, KR Ramasamy of Congress won the Karaikudi seat. He won 1,10,719 votes, as against 68,715 votes won by his main rival Karpagam Elango of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK).

The AIADMK won this seat by a margin of 18,900 votes in the 2011 Assembly elections. It was an important win for the party. The AIADMK had last won this seat in the 1991 elections.

Palanichamy Cholan Ct, the winning candidate, got 86,104 votes. The incumbent MLA KR Ramasamy from Congress was the runner-up in the election receiving 67,204 votes. The voter turnout was 74.45 percent.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).