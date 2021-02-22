Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Kanniyakumari profile: DMK's S Austin won seat in 2016

Kanniyakumari district is the smallest district in Tamil Nadu. Even though it is the smallest in terms of area, the density of population is the highest in the state next to Chennai

Kanniyakumari is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency.

Kanniyakumari district is the smallest district in Tamil Nadu. Even though it is the smallest in terms of area (1672/Sq.Km), the density of population is the highest 1119/Sq.Km in Tamil Nadu next to Chennai.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the the Kanniyakumari constituency had a total of 2,79,651 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Kanniyakumari in the previous Assembly election was 75.07 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, S Austin of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won the Kanniyakumari seat. He won 89,023 votes, as against 83,111 votes won by his main rival N Thalavai Sundaram of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK).

In the 2011 election, KT Pachaimal of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK) had won the seat by beating N Suresh Rajan of the DMK.

The Kanniyakumari Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).