Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Kancheepuram profile: DMK's CVMP Ezhilarasan won seat in 2016

Kancheepuram Assembly Kancheepuram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Kancheepuram Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Kancheepuram constituency had a total of 2,96,893 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Kancheepuram in the previous Assembly election was 75.49 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, CVMP Ezhilarasan of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won the Kancheepuram seat. He won 90,533 votes, as against 82,985 votes won by his main rival T Mythili of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

In the 2011 election, V Somasundaram Mudaliyar of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had won the Kancheepuram seat by beating PS Ulagararakshagan of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).

The Kancheepuram Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).