Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Kadayanallur profile: IUML's KAM Muhammed Abubacker won seat in 2016

Kadayanallur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tenkasi district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Tenkasi Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Kadayanallur constituency had a total of 2,64,848 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Kadayanallur in the previous Assembly election was 71.26 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, KAM Muhammed Abubacker of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) won the Kadayanallur seat. He won 70,763 votes, as against 69,569 votes won by his main rival Sheik Dawood of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK).

In the 2011 Assembly elections, the AIADMK won this seat by a margin of 16,086 votes. Chendur Pandian P, the winning AIADMK candidate, secured 80,794 votes. His nearest opponent, INC candidate Peter Alphonse S, got 64,708 votes. The voter turnout was 75.47 percent. Peter Alphonse S won this seat in the previous elections.

Election date and timing

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. 92,000 polling booths will be there for the assembly polls. The counting of the votes is scheduled for 2 May.

The official notification of the Assembly polls in the state is scheduled for 12 March. The nomination of candidates will be accepted from then till 19 March. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on 20 March and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 22 March.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has a total number of 234 seats, of which 45 are reserved constituencies (42 SC constituencies and 3 ST Constituencies). The current term of the Assembly ends on 24 May 2021.