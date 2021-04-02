Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Jayankondam profile: AIADMK's Ramajeyalingam JKN won seat in 2016 polls

The voter turnout in the Jayankondam Assembly seat in the 2016 election was 81.40 percent

Jayankondam is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Ariyalur district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Chidambaram Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Jayankondam constituency had a total of 2,50,673 registered voters.

The Jayankondam Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls on 6 April along with the rest of Tamil Nadu.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Jayankondam in the previous Assembly election was 81.40 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Ramajeyalingam JKN of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK) won the Jayankondam seat. He received 75,672 votes, as against 52,738 votes received by his main rival Kaduvetti Guru, also known as J Gurunathan alias J Guru of Pattali Makkal Katchi.

In the 2011 Assembly polls, J Gurunathan of PMK won this seat against Elavazhagan P of AIADMK.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).