Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Hosur profile: DMK’s SA Sathya currently represents constituency

Hosur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Krishnagiri Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Hosur constituency had a total of 3,02,410 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Hosur in the previous Assembly election was 71.17 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, P Balakrishna Reddy of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won the Hosur seat. He won 89,510 votes, as against 66,546 votes won by his main rival K Gopinath of the Indian National Congress (INC).

However, on 7 January, 2019, Reddy was convicted by a special court in a case of rioting in Bagalur village in Krishnagiri. He was subsequently disqualified from the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

In the bypolls held subsequently, the DMK’s SA Sathya defeated the AIADMK’s S Jyothi Reddy.

In the 2011 election, K Gopinath of the Indian National Congress had won the Hosur seat by beating S John Timothy of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK).

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

Election date and timing

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April, 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. 92,000 polling booths will be there for the assembly polls. The counting of the votes is scheduled on 2 May.

The official notification of the Assembly polls in the state is scheduled on 12 March. The nomination of candidates will be accepted from then till 19 March. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on 20 March and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 22 March.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has a total number of 234 seats, of which 45 are reserved constituencies (42 SC constituencies and 3 ST Constituencies). The current term of the Assembly ends on 24 May 2021.