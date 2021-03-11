Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Harur profile: AIADMK fields sitting MLA V Sampathkumar from seat

Harur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Harur constituency had a total of 2,25,545 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Harur in the previous Assembly election was 84.3 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, R Murugan of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won the Harur seat. He won 64,568 votes, as against 53,147 votes won by his main rival S Rajendran of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

However, R Murugan was disqualified by the Tamil Nadu Speaker as he supported the rebel faction of the AIADMK led by TTV Dhinakaran.

In the 2019 by-election for the Harur seat, the AIADMK's V Sampathkumar defeated the DMK’s C Krishnakumar.

In the 2011 election, P Dillibabu of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) had won the Harur seat by beating B Nandhan of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).

The Harur Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

Election date and timing

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. 92,000 polling booths will be there for the assembly polls. The counting of the votes is scheduled for 2 May.

The official notification of the Assembly polls in the state is scheduled for 12 March. The nomination of candidates will be accepted from then till 19 March. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on 20 March and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 22 March.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has a total number of 234 seats, of which 45 are reserved constituencies (42 SC constituencies and 3 ST Constituencies). The current term of the Assembly ends on 24 May 2021.