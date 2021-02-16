Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Gummidipoondi profile: AIADMK's KS Vijayakumar won constituency in 2016

Gummidipoondi is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu

Gummidipoondi is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Tiruvallur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 2,60,912 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Gummidipoondi in the previous Assembly election was 82.15 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, KS Vijayakumar of the AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) won the Gummidipoondi seat. He won 89,332 votes, as against 65,937 votes won by his main rival CH Sekar of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

In the 2011 election, CH Sekar of the Desiya Murpokku Draviar Kazhagam (DMDK) had won the Gummidipoondi seat by beating KN Sekar of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).

The Gummidipoondi Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).