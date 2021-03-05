Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Gudiyattam profile: DMK's S Kathavarayan won seat in 2019 bypolls

Gudiyattam is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Vellore district of Tamil Nadu

Gudiyattam Assembly Election 2021: Gudiyattam is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Vellore district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Vellore Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Gudiyattam constituency had a total of 2,63,119 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Gudiyattam in the previous Assembly election was 74.11 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, C Jayanthi Padmanabhan of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won the Gudiyattam seat. She won 94,689 votes, as against 83,219 votes won by her main rival K Rajamarthandan of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

However, she was disqualified by the Tamil Nadu Speaker in 2017 as she supported the AIADMK's rebel faction led by TTV Dhinakaran.

In bypolls held for the seat in 2019, the DMK's S Kathavarayan won the seat by defeating AIADMK's R Moorthy. However, S Kathavarayan passed away on 28 February, 2020 due to heart ailments.

In the 2011 election, K Lingamuthu of the Communist Party of India (CPI) had won the Gudiyattam seat by beating K Rajamarthandan of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Election date and timing

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. 92,000 polling booths will be there for the assembly polls. The counting of the votes is scheduled for 2 May.

The official notification of the Assembly polls in the state is scheduled for 12 March. The nomination of candidates will be accepted from then till 19 March. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on 20 March and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 22 March.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has a total number of 234 seats, of which 45 are reserved constituencies (42 SC constituencies and 3 ST Constituencies). The current term of the Assembly ends on 24 May 2021.