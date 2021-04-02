Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Gandarvakottai profile: AIADMK's Arumugam B won seat in 2016

Gandarvakottai is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Pudukkottai district of Tamil Nadu

Gandarvakottai is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Pudukkottai district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Pudukkottai Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Gandarvakottai constituency had a total of 1,86,922 registered voters.

The Gandarvakottai Assembly constituency will go to the polls on 6 April along with the rest of Tamil Nadu.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Gandarvakottai in the previous Assembly election was 78.16 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Arumugam B of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won the Gandarvakottai seat. He received 64,043 votes, as against 60,996 votes received by his main rival Anbarasan K of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

In the 2011 Assembly polls, Subramanian N of AIADMK won this seat against Kavithaipithan S of DMK.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).