Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Egmore profile: DMK's KS Ravichandran won constituency in 2016

Egmore Assembly Election 2021: Egmore is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Chennai district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Chennai (Central) Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Egmore constituency had a total of 1,91,494 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Egmore in the previous Assembly election was 63 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, KS Ravichandran of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won the Egmore seat. He won 55,060 votes, as against 44,381 votes won by his main rival Parithi Ilamvazhuthi of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

In the 2011 election, K Nalla Thambi of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) had won the Egmore seat by beating Parithi Ilamvazhuthi, who was at that time a member of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

The Egmore Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).