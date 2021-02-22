Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar profile: AMMK's TTV Dhinakaran currently represents seat

Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Chennai district of Tamil Nadu

Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Chennai district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Chennai (North) Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 2,54,558 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar in the previous Assembly election was 68.36 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, J Jayalalithaa, former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) supremo and ex-chief minister, had won the Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar seat. She won 97,218 votes, as against 57,673 votes won by her main rival Shimla Muthuchozhan of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

The seat had fallen vacant after Jayalalithaa passed away on 5 December, 2016. Over a year later, TTV Dhinakaran won a keenly-fought bypoll in Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar by beating E Madhusudhan of the AIADMK. Dhinakaran, who was expelled from the AIADMK, founded the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK).

The Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).