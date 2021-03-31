Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Dindigul profile: AIADMK's C Sreenivaasan won seat in 2016

Dindigul is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu

Dindigul is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Dindigul Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Dindigul constituency had a total of 2,48,751 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Dindigul in the previous Assembly election was 74.54 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, C Sreenivaasan of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won the Dindigul seat. He won 9,14,113 votes, as against 70,694 votes won by his main rival KC Palanisamy of the DMK party.

In the 2011 Assembly polls, Balabharathi K of the Communist Party of India won this seat against Paul Baskar J of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).

The Dindigul Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).