Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Dharapuram profile: Congress' VS Kalimuthu currently represents seat

Dharapuram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tirupur district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Erode Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Dharapuram constituency had a total of 2,38,070 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Dharapuram in the previous Assembly election was 76.83 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, VS Kalimuthu of the Indian National Congress (INC) won the Dharapuram seat. He won 83,538 votes, as against 73,521 votes won by his main rival K Ponnusamy of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

In the 2011 election, K Ponnusamy of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had won the Dharapuram seat by a margin of 15,025 votes.

Election date and timing

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. 92,000 polling booths will be there for the assembly polls. The counting of the votes is scheduled for 2 May.

The official notification of the Assembly polls in the state is scheduled for 12 March. The nomination of candidates will be accepted from then till 19 March. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on 20 March and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 22 March.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has a total number of 234 seats, of which 45 are reserved constituencies (42 SC constituencies and 3 ST Constituencies). The current term of the Assembly ends on 24 May 2021.