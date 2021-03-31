Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Cumbum profile: AIADMK's STK Jakkaiyan won seat in 2016 polls

Cumbum is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Theni district of Tamil Nadu

Cumbum is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Theni district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Theni Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Cumbum constituency had a total of 2,62,868 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Cumbum in the previous Assembly election was 73.83 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, STK Jakkaiyan of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK) won the Cumbum seat. He won 91,099 votes, as against 79,878 votes won by his main rival NRamakrishnan of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

The DMK won this seat in the 2011 assembly elections by a margin of 12,168 votes. Eramakrishnan N, the winning candidate, got 80,307 votes. Eramakrishnan won this seat for a third consecutive term. Murugesan P., the runner-up, got 68,139 votes. Murugesan was DMDK's candidate. The voter turnout was 76.37 percent.

The Cumbum Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).