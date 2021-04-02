Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Cuddalore profile: Incumbent AIADMK leader MC Sampath won last two polls from constituency

Cuddalore is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu

Cuddalore is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Cuddalore Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Cuddalore constituency had a total of 2,31,205 registered voters.

The Cuddalore Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls on 6 April along with the rest of Tamil Nadu.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Cuddalore in the previous Assembly election was 74.69 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, MC Sampath of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK) won the Cuddalore seat. He is currently the Minister for Industrial Department, Government of Tamil Nadu. He won 70,922 votes, as against 46,509 votes won by his main rival E Pugazhendi of the DMK.

In the 2011 Assembly polls, MC Sampath of AIADMK won this seat against E Pugazhendi of DMK.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).