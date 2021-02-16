Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Colachal profile: Congress' JG Prince has won from seat in last two polls

Politics

Colachal is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu

FP Research February 16, 2021 19:53:56 IST
Colachal is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 2,62,175 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Colachal in the previous Assembly election was 63.78 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, JG Prince of the Congress won the Colachal seat. He won 67,195 votes, as against 41,167 votes won by his main rival P Ramesh of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

In the 2011 election, JG Prine of the Congress party had won the seat by beating Larence P of the BJP.

The Colachal Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

Updated Date: February 16, 2021 19:53:56 IST

TAGS:

