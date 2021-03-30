Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Coimbatore (South) profile: AIADMK's Amman K Arjunan won seat in 2016

Coimbatore (South) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Coimbatore (South) constituency had a total of 2,45,307 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Coimbatore (South) in the previous Assembly election was 62.59 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Amman K Arjunan of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam(AIADMK) party won the Coimbatore (South) seat. He won 59,788 votes, as against 42,369 votes won by his main rival Mayura Jayakumar S of the Congress party.

In the 2011 Assembly elections, the AIADMK won this seat for the third consecutive term by a formidable margin of 27,796 votes. The winning candidate, Doraiswamy R, got 80,637 votes. His main contender, Pongalur Palanisamy N. of DMK, got 52,841 votes. The voter turnout was 71.59 percent.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. The counting of the votes is scheduled for 2 May.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).