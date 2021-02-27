Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Cheyyur profile: DMK's RT Arasu won constituency in 2016

Cheyyur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu

Cheyyur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Kancheepuram Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Cheyyur constituency had a total of 2,11,135 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Cheyyur in the previous Assembly election was 80.11 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, RT Arasu of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won the Cheyyur seat. He won 63,446 votes, as against 63,142 votes won by his main rival A Munusamy of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

In the 2011 election, VS Raji of the AIADMK had won the Cheyyur seat by beating D Parventhan of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).

Election date and timing

The Cheyyur Assembly constituency will vote along with 233 other constituencies on 6 April while counting of votes will take place on 2 May, the Election Commission announced on 26 February.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 234 seats, of which 188 seats are under the general category, 44 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.