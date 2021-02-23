Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni profile: DMK's J Anbazhagan won seat in 2016

Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Chennai district of Tamil Nadu

Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Assembly Election 2021: Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Chennai district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Chennai (Central) Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency had a total of 2,30,619 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni in the previous Assembly election was 62.3 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, J Anbazhagan of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni seat. He won 67,982 votes, as against 53,818 votes won by his main rival A Noorjahan of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

However, J Anbazhagan passed away due to COVID-19 on 10 June, 2020. The seat is presently vacant.

In the 2011 election as well, Anbazhagan had won the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni seat by beating Thameemun Ansari of the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MAMAK).

The Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).