Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Chengalpattu profile: DMK's M Varalakshmi won constituency in 2016

Chengalpattu is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu

Chengalpattu is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Kancheepuram Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Chengalpattu constituency had a total of 3,71,109 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Chengalpattu in the previous Assembly election was 67.31 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, M Varalakshmi of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won the Chengalpattu seat. She won 1,12,675 votes, as against 86,383 votes won by her main rival R Kamalakannan of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

In the 2011 election, D Murugesan of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) had won the Chengalpattu seat by beating VG Rangasamy of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).

Election date and timing

The Chengalpattu Assembly constituency will vote along with 233 other constituencies on 6 April while counting of votes will take place on 2 May, the Election Commission announced on 26 February.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 234 seats, of which 188 seats are under the general category, 44 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.