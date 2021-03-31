Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Bodinayakkanur profile: Deputy CM O Panneerselvam won seat in past two polls

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, deputy chief minister of the state and AIADMK candidate O Paneerselvam retained Bodinayakkanur by a margin of 15, 428 votes. He had also won the seat in 2011 polls

Bodinayakkanur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Theni district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Theni Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Bodinayakkanur constituency had a total of 2,57,500 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Bodinayakkanur in the previous Assembly election was 78.28 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, deputy chief minister of the state and India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK) candidate O Panneerselvam retained Bodinayakkanur by a margin of 15, 428 votes after defeating his arch-rival, DMK's S Lakshmanan, again.

Of the 2,01,579 polled votes in 2016, Panneerselvam garnered 99,531 votes and S Lakshmanan 83,923 votes. It was not a cakewalk for Panneerselvam this time as Lakshmanan gave a tough fight.

Even as Panneerselvam dominated in the first few rounds, the DMK candidate got more votes than OPS in 6, 9, 10, 11, 16 and 2oth rounds. But the AIADMK garnered rural votes and pushed the DMK behind in the subsequent rounds.

Though Panneerselvam gained more votes in this election than the 2011 polls (95,235 votes in 2011), his margin came down to 15,248 against his 2011 margin of 29,906. Lakshmanan had garnered 65,329 votes in 2011.

The Bodinayakkanur Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).