Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Bhuvanagiri profile: DMK's Durai K Saravanan wrested seat from AIADMK in 2016
Bhuvanagiri is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu
Bhuvanagiri is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Chidambaram Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Bhuvanagiri constituency had a total of 2,38,837 registered voters.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Bhuvanagiri in the previous Assembly election was 79.91 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Durai K Saravanan of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (DMK) won the Bhuvanagiri seat. He won 60,554 votes, as against 55,066 votes won by his main rival Selvi Ramajayam of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK).
In the 2011 Assembly polls, Selvi R of AIADMK won this seat against T Arivuselvan of Pattali Makkal Katchi.
The Bhuvanagiri Assembly constituency will go to the polls on 6 April as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.
The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
also read
Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Nagapattinam profile: AIADMK's Thamimun Ansari won seat in 2016 polls
The voter turnout in Nagapattinam in the previous Assembly election was 73.42 percent
Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Kilvelur profile: DMK's U Mathivanan won seat in 2016 polls
Kilvelur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tiruvarur district of Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Poompuhar profile: AIADMK won last two polls in the constituency
S Pavunraj of AIADMK won the Poompuhar seat receiving 87,666 votes while his main rival Shahjahan AM of the Indian Union Muslim League received 67,731 votes