Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Bhuvanagiri profile: DMK's Durai K Saravanan wrested seat from AIADMK in 2016

Bhuvanagiri is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Chidambaram Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Bhuvanagiri constituency had a total of 2,38,837 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Bhuvanagiri in the previous Assembly election was 79.91 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Durai K Saravanan of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (DMK) won the Bhuvanagiri seat. He won 60,554 votes, as against 55,066 votes won by his main rival Selvi Ramajayam of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK).

In the 2011 Assembly polls, Selvi R of AIADMK won this seat against T Arivuselvan of Pattali Makkal Katchi.

The Bhuvanagiri Assembly constituency will go to the polls on 6 April as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).