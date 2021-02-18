Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Avadi profile: AIADMK's K Pandiarajan won seat in 2016

The Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency of Avadi is located in the Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu

The Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency of Avadi is located in the Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Tiruvallur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 3,98,613 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Avadi in the previous Assembly election was 67.92 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, K Pandiarajan of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won the Avadi seat. He received 1,08,064 votes, as against 1,06,669 votes received by his main rival SM Nasar of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

In the 2011 election, S Abdul Rahim of the AIADMK had won the Avadi seat by beating R Dhamotharan of the Indian National Congress

The Avadi Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).