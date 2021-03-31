Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Athoor profile: DMK's incumbent MLA I Periyasamy has held seat since 2011

Athoor is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu

Athoor is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Dindigul Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Athoor constituency had a total of 2,68,876 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Athoor in the previous Assembly election was 85.26 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, I Periyasamy of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won the Athoor seat. He won 85,507 votes, as against 81,495 votes won by his main rival R Viswanathan of the AIADMK party.

In the 2011 Assembly polls, I Periyasamy of the DMK party won this seat against Balasubramani S of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam party (DMDK).

The Athoor Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).