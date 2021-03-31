Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Aruppukottai profile: DMK's KKSSR Ramachandra won seat in 2016

Aruppukottai is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu

Aruppukottai is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Aruppukottai constituency had a total of 2,08,309 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Aruppukottai in the previous Assembly election was 79.17 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, KKSSR Ramachandran of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party won the Aruppukottai seat. He won 576 votes, as against 506 votes won by his main rival Dr Vaigaichelvan of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK).

The AIADMK won this seat in the 2011 Assembly elections. Vaigaichelvan, the winning AIADMK candidate, bagged 76,546 votes. His nearest contender was KKSSR Ramachandran of DMK who got 65,908 votes. The voter turnout was 83.47 percent.

The Aruppukottai Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).