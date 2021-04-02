Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Ariyalur profile: AIADMK's S. Rajendran won seat in 2016 polls

Ariyalur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Ariyalur district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Chidambaram Lok Sabha constituency

Ariyalur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Ariyalur district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Chidambaram Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Ariyalur constituency had a total of 2,48,541 registered voters.

The Ariyalur Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls on 6 April along with the rest of Tamil Nadu.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Ariyalur in the previous Assembly election was 84.93 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, S Rajendran of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK) won the Ariyalur seat. He received 75,672 votes, as against 52,738 votes received by his main rival Kaduvetti Guru, also known as J Gurunathan and J Guru of Pattali Makkal Katchi.

The AIADMK won this seat in the 2011 Assembly elections. Manivel Durai, the winning AIADMK candidate, got 88,726 votes. The runner-up was Amaramoorthy D of Congress who got 70,906 votes. The winning margin was 9.59 percent of the total valid votes. The voter turnout was 84.83 percent.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).