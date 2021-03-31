Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Aravakurichi profile: AIADMK's V Senthil Balaji won seat in 2016

The voter turnout in Aravakurichi in the previous Assembly election was 82.15 percent

Aravakurichi is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Karur district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Karur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Aravakurichi constituency had a total of 1,64,582 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Aravakurichi in the previous Assembly election was 82.15 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, V Senthil Balaji of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won the Aravakurichi seat. He received 88,068 votes, as against 64,407 votes received by his main rival KC Palanisamy of the DMK party.

In the 2011 Assembly elections, the DMK had defeated AIADMK by a margin of just 4,541 votes to win this seat. Pallanishamy KC, the winning DMK candidate, got 72,831 votes. Senthilnathan V, the AIADMK runner-up, got 68,290 votes. The voter turnout was 85.94 percent.

The Aravakurichi Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).