Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Arantangi profile: AIADMK's Rathinasabhapathy E won seat in 2016
The Arantangi Assembly constituency will go to the polls on 6 April along with the rest of Tamil Nadu
Arantangi is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Pudukkottai district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Pudukkottai Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Arantangi constituency had a total of 2,14,394 registered voters.
The Arantangi Assembly constituency will go to the polls on 6 April along with the rest of Tamil Nadu.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Arantangi in the previous Assembly election was 70.30 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Rathinasabhapathy E of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK) won the Arantangi seat. He won 69,905 votes, as against 67,614 votes won by his main rival T Ramachandran of Congress.
The AIADMK won this seat in the 2011 Assembly elections. Raja Nayagam M, the AIADMK candidate, got 67,559 votes. His main contender, Thirunavukkarasar Su of INC, got 50,903. The winning margin was 16,656 votes, that is, 13.01 percent of the total valid votes. The voter turnout was 75.07 percent
The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
also read
Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Alangudi profile: DMK's Meyyanathan Siva V won seat in 2016
The Alangudi Assembly constituency will go to the polls on 6 April along with the rest of Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Thirumayam profile: DMK's S Regupathy won seat in 2016
The voter turnout in Thirumayam in the previous Assembly election was 76.22 percent
Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Gandarvakottai profile: AIADMK's Arumugam B won seat in 2016
Gandarvakottai is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Pudukkottai district of Tamil Nadu