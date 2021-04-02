Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Arantangi profile: AIADMK's Rathinasabhapathy E won seat in 2016

The Arantangi Assembly constituency will go to the polls on 6 April along with the rest of Tamil Nadu

Arantangi is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Pudukkottai district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Pudukkottai Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Arantangi constituency had a total of 2,14,394 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Arantangi in the previous Assembly election was 70.30 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Rathinasabhapathy E of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK) won the Arantangi seat. He won 69,905 votes, as against 67,614 votes won by his main rival T Ramachandran of Congress.

The AIADMK won this seat in the 2011 Assembly elections. Raja Nayagam M, the AIADMK candidate, got 67,559 votes. His main contender, Thirunavukkarasar Su of INC, got 50,903. The winning margin was 16,656 votes, that is, 13.01 percent of the total valid votes. The voter turnout was 75.07 percent

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).