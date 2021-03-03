Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Arakkonam profile: AIADMK's S Ravi currently represents constituency
Arakkonam is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Vellore district of Tamil Nadu
Arakkonam Assembly election 2021: Arakkonam is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Vellore district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Arakkonam Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Arakkonam constituency had a total of 2,19,621 registered voters.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Arakkonam in the previous Assembly election was 75.33 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, S Ravi of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won the Arakkonam seat. He won 68,176 votes, as against 64,015 votes won by his main rival N Rajkumar of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).
In the 2011 election, S Ravi of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had won the Arakkonam seat by beating S Sellappan of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).
The Arakkonam Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.
The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
