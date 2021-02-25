Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Anna Nagar profile: DMK's MK Mohan won constituency in 2016

Anna Nagar is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Chennai district of Tamil Nadu

Anna Nagar Assembly Election 2021: Anna Nagar is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Chennai district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Chennai (Central) Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Anna Nagar constituency had a total of 2,83,857 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Anna Nagar in the previous Assembly election was 59.99 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, MK Mohan of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won the Anna Nagar seat. He won 70,812 votes, as against 69,726 votes won by his main rival S Gokula Indira of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

In the 2011 election, S Gokula of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had won the Anna Nagar seat by beating Arivazhagan VK of the Indian National Congress.

The Anna Nagar Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).