Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Andipatti profile: AIADMK's Thanga Tamil Selvan won seat in 2016

Andipatti is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Theni district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Theni Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Andipatti constituency had a total of 2,53,826 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Andipatti in the previous Assembly election was 78.25 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Thanga Tamil Selvan of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK) won the Andipatti seat. He won 1,03,129 votes, as against 72,933 votes won by his main rival L Mookiah of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

The AIADMK won this seat in the 2011 Assembly elections. Thangatamilselvan, the winning AIADMK candidate, got 91,721 votes. He beat his nearest contender, Mookaiah L of DMK, by a convincing margin of 21,031 votes. Mookaiah L, the runner-up, got 70,690 votes. The voter turnout was 81.74 percent.

The Andipatti Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).