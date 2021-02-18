Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Ambattur profile: AIADMK's V Alexander won seat in 2016
The Ambattur Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency is located in the Chennai district of Tamil Nadu
The Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency of Ambattur is located in the Chennai district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 3,59,345 registered voters.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Ambattur in the previous Assembly election was 63.9 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, V Alexander of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had won the Ambattur seat. He received a total of 94,375 votes in the 2016 election.
In the 2011 election, S Vedachalam of the AIADMK had won the Ambattur seat by beating B Ranganathan of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).
The Ambattur Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.
The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
