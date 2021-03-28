Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Alangulam profile: DMK's Poongothai Aladi Aruna won seat in 2016

Alangulam is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu

Alangulam is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Tirunelveli Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Alangulam constituency had a total of 2,44,588 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Alangulam in the previous Assembly election was 79.04 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Poongothai Aladi Aruna of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won the Alangulam seat. He won 88,891 votes, as against 84,137 votes won by his main rival Hepzi Karthikeyan of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK).

In the 2011 Assembly elections, the AIADMK won this seat by a margin of just 299 votes. The winning AIADMK candidate, P. G. Rajendran, secured 78,098 votes. His nearest contender was Poongothai Aladi Aruna of DMK who got 77,799 votes. The voter turnout was 81.04 percent.

Election date and timing

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. 92,000 polling booths will be there for the assembly polls. The counting of the votes is scheduled for 2 May.

The official notification of the Assembly polls in the state is scheduled for 12 March. The nomination of candidates will be accepted from then till 19 March. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on 20 March and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 22 March.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has a total number of 234 seats, of which 45 are reserved constituencies (42 SC constituencies and 3 ST Constituencies). The current term of the Assembly ends on 24 May 2021.