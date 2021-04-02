Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Alangudi profile: DMK's Meyyanathan Siva V won seat in 2016

The Alangudi Assembly constituency will go to the polls on 6 April along with the rest of Tamil Nadu

Alangudi is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Pudukkottai district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Pudukkottai Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Alangudi constituency had a total of 1,98,988 registered voters.

The Alangudi Assembly constituency will go to the polls on 6 April along with the rest of Tamil Nadu.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Alangudi in the previous Assembly election was 79.45 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Meyyanathan Siva V of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won the Alangudi seat. He won 72,992 votes, as against 63,051 votes won by his main rival Gnana Kalaiselvan of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

In the 2011 Assembly elections, the AIADMK won this seat by a narrow margin of 5,127 votes. Krishnan Kupa, the winning AIADMK candidate, got 57,250 votes. The nearest contender was Arulmani S of PMK who got 52,123 votes. The voter turnout was 82.02 percent.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).