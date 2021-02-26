Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Alandur profile: DMK's TM Anbarasan currently represents constituency

The Alandur Assembly constituency will vote along with 233 other constituencies on 6 April with the counting of votes to take place on 2 May

Alandur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Chennai district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Chennai (South) Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Alandur constituency had a total of 3,51,470 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Alandur in the previous Assembly election was 61.74 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, TM Anbarasan of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won the Alandur seat. He won 96,877 votes, as against 77,708 votes won by his main rival S Ramachandran of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

In the 2011 election, Panruti S Ramachandran of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) had won the Alandur seat by beating K Gayathri Devi of Congress.

However, bypolls were held in Alandur in April 2014 after the resignation of Panruti S Ramachandran. In the bypoll, VNP Venkatraman of the AIADMK won by defeating RS Bharathi of the DMK.

Election date and timing

The Alandur Assembly constituency will vote along with 233 other constituencies on 6 April with the counting of votes to take place on 2 May, the Election Commission announced on 26 February.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 234 seats, of which 188 seats are under the general category, 44 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.