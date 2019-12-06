Tamar Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Jharkhand Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Tamar Assembly Elections 2019: Tamar Assembly constituency in Jharkhand throws up an interesting political contest. A dreaded former Maoist, the son of a politician he is accused of killing, and a popular strongman and self-styled Robin Hood-figure are in the fray from this seat that belongs to Khunti parliamentary constituency. Tamar, which falls in the Naxal-hit region of Jharkhand, will vote on 7 December in the second phase of the Assembly election.

The constituency has a total of 2.03 lakh voters out of which 50 percent are Schedule Tribes.

Results in the last three elections

The seat has swung between All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) party and Janata Dal (United) since the formation of the state. In 2005, the constituency elected Ramesh Singh Munda of the JD(U) with 22,195 votes. However, Munda was shot dead in 2008 while he was participating in a function at a local school. The runner up in the 2005 polls — also a candidate in this election — Gopal Krishna Patar aka Raja Peter was also an accused in the murder case. However, in the subsequent elections, Patar was fielded by Munda's own party JD(U). Patar had defeated then chief minister Shibu Soren from Tamar in the by-elections held after Munda's death.

Patar won the 2009 election as well but with a slim margin of over 1,400 votes against Munda's son Vikash Kumar, who was contesting on an AJSU ticket. In 2014, Vikash managed to defeat Patar by more than 26,000 votes.

In this election, Vikash seeks re-election on a Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) ticket against Patar, who is contesting on NCP ticket. Former Maoist Kundan Pahan, also an accused in the Munda murder case, is also in the fray as an Independent. Pahan is lodged in Hazaribagh jail while Patar is lodged in Ranchi jail.

"(Gopal) Patar has been rejected by the public and (Kundan) Pahan's time is finished. This is why he surrendered. The people are not frightened right now. Truth is before all. Everyone knows what they have done," Vikash, exuding confidence, told ANI.

The BJP has fielded Reeta Devi Munda despite while AJSU has declared the name of Ramdurlabh Munda as its candidate. JD(U), which decided to go solo in these elections has fielded Sunil Singh Munda.

Following are some details about the constituency

Constituency number: 59

Total electors: 2,06,322

Male: 1,03868

Female: 102454

Transgender: None

Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 70.91 percent

Polling stations: 303

Major parties in the fray: JD(U), JMM, JVM, BJP

The Jharkhand Assembly election is crucial for the BJP, which is hoping to retain power in the state following setbacks and winning fewer seats in both the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly election as compared to the 2014 polls in the two states. However, several of the NDA allies, including BJP's current Jharkhand alliance partner AJSU, have decided to contest the 2019 Assembly polls on their own. Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) are also contesting the polls solo.

Out of the 81 Assembly constituencies in the state, nine are reserved for Scheduled Castes, 28 for Scheduled Tribes and 44 are of the general category. According to the Election Commission, the state's population stands at 3.2 crore, of which 86 lakh are ST and 39 lakh are ST.

The state has a total number of 2,08,52,808 electors, including Service Voters. As per the electoral rolls in January 2019, there are 1.18 crore male voters, 1.08 crore female voters and 40,336 Service Voters.

The number of polling stations in 2014 was 24,803.

After Maharashtra and Haryana, Jharkhand is the third state to go to polls since Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the Lok Sabha election with a thumping majority in May this year.

The 81-member Jharkhand Assembly is being held in five phases between 30 November and 20 December with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on 23 December.

