'Tallest leader of Congress': From Narendra Modi to Mehbooba Mufti, politicians remember ex-Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit

Senior Congress leader and three-time former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit passed away on Saturday afternoon at a private hospital in New Delhi after suffering a cardiac arrest, doctors said. She was 81.

Dikshit breathed her last at 3.55 pm at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute. She was brought to the hospital on Saturday morning in a "critical condition with cardiac arrest", a Fortis Escorts statement said.

Here's what eminent political leaders said about her:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi’s development. Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/jERrvJlQ4X — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 20, 2019

President Ram Nath Kovind

Sad to hear of the passing of Smt Sheila Dikshit, former Chief Minister of Delhi and a senior political figure. Her term in office was a period of momentous transformation for the capital for which she will be remembered. Condolences to her family and associates #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 20, 2019

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal

Just now got to know about the extremely terrible news about the passing away of Mrs Sheila Dikshit ji. It is a huge loss for Delhi and her contribution will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 20, 2019

Rahul Gandhi (Congress)

I’m devastated to hear about the passing away of Sheila Dikshit Ji, a beloved daughter of the Congress Party, with whom I shared a close personal bond. My condolences to her family & the citizens of Delhi, whom she served selflessly as a 3 term CM, in this time of great grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 20, 2019

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Congress)

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra told CNN News18 that she shared a close relationship with Sheila Dikshit. She added that everyone will remember what she did for Delhi's development and that her contribution to Congress, to the country and to Delhi was immense.

Manish Tewari (Congress)

One of Congress Party's tallest leaders, Smt.#SheilaDikshit was an institution of learning for young leaders like me. Her demise is an irreparable loss for the nation! Rest in peace! — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) July 20, 2019

Sachin Pilot (Congress)

Saddened to hear that Smt Sheila Dikshit has passed away, a true congressperson she worked tirelessly building Delhi into a world class city, yet her heart was always set on working for the people, a loss for India, my condolences to the family & prayers for the departed soul pic.twitter.com/FCugKnMAvN — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) July 20, 2019

Renuka Chowdhary (Congress)

The veteran Congress leader told CNN News18 that Dikshit's illness did not stop her from getting up and going to battle field. "She was always ready to take responsibility," she said.

Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena)

This is the most terrible news to hear, rest in peace Ma’m, you were an inspiration for many women like me who joined politics to make an impactful change in the lives of millions. My heartfelt condolences to her family, her friends, her colleagues and to the people of Delhi. https://t.co/afZYysxuJj — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) July 20, 2019

Mehbooba Mufti (PDP)

Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Smt Sheila Dixit. She was one of the tallest leaders in Congress & transformed Delhi in her tenure as CM. My deepest condolences to her family & loved ones. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) July 20, 2019

Manoj Tiwari (BJP)

The BJP leader told CNN News18 her demise was sudden. He added that the BJP had decided to cancel all programmes in Delhi and that he had informed the BJP national president. "I am so shocked as I had just met her. She welcomed me like a child," he said.

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag