'Tallest leader of Congress': From Narendra Modi to Mehbooba Mufti, politicians remember ex-Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit

Politics FP Staff Jul 20, 2019 19:34:02 IST

Senior Congress leader and three-time former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit passed away on Saturday afternoon at a private hospital in New Delhi after suffering a cardiac arrest, doctors said. She was 81.

Dikshit breathed her last at 3.55 pm at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute. She was brought to the hospital on Saturday morning in a "critical condition with cardiac arrest", a Fortis Escorts statement said.

Here's what eminent political leaders said about her:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

President Ram Nath Kovind

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal

Rahul Gandhi (Congress)

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Congress)

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra told CNN News18 that she shared a close relationship with Sheila Dikshit. She added that everyone will remember what she did for Delhi's development and that her contribution to Congress, to the country and to Delhi was immense.

Manish Tewari (Congress)

Sachin Pilot (Congress)

Renuka Chowdhary (Congress)

The veteran Congress leader told CNN News18 that Dikshit's illness did not stop her from getting up and  going to battle field. "She was always ready to take responsibility," she said.

Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena)

Mehbooba Mufti (PDP)

Manoj Tiwari (BJP)

The BJP leader told CNN News18  her demise  was sudden. He added that the BJP had decided to cancel all programmes in Delhi and that he had informed the BJP national president.  "I am so shocked as I had just met her. She welcomed me like a child," he said.

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag

Updated Date: Jul 20, 2019 19:34:02 IST

