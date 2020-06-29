Syed Ali Shah Geelani quits as Hurriyat Conference chairman; cites rebellion against outfit's leadership as reason, say reports
The 90-year-old Geelani cited 'rebellion against the leadership' by cadres as one of the reasons for quitting the Hurriyat Conference
Syed Ali Shah Geelani, under house arrest since August 2019, resigned as the chairman of Hurriyat Conference on Monday, citing the “current situation” in the group as the reason.
The 90-year-old Jammu and Kashmir-based separatist leader cited "rebellion against the leadership" by cadres as one of the reason, according to PTI. "In view of the present situation, I resign from All Parties Hurriyat Conference. I have informed all the constituents of the Hurriyat about the decision," he said.
Geelani was appointed the lifetime chairman of his faction of the All Party Hurriyat Conference in 2003. He had been a part of the political outfit since the 1990s and had helmed the separatist movement in the erstwhile state. He was elected as an MLA from Sopore thrice and had quit electoral politics amid the rise of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir.
Geelani had been facing criticism from groups in Pakistan for what they called his failure to respond to the government's move to revoke the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir, sources told NDTV.
