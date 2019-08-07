Sushma Swaraj passes away: 'Glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end,' says Modi; last rites to be held at Lodhi crematorium

Former external affairs minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj passed away in Delhi Tuesday night after suffering cardiac arrest.

The mortal remains of Sushma Swaraj are being taken from AIIMS to her residence in Delhi, where it will be kept overnight. The body will be taken to the BJP headquarters at 12 pm on Wednesday for the party workers and leaders to pay their tributes. The remains will then be taken to Lodhi Road crematorium, where the last rites will be held.

As the news of her death spread, reactions poured in on social media with leaders from BJP as well as Opposition camp offering condolences.

Prime Minister Narendra confirmed her death on Twitter, saying a "glorious chapter in Indian politics has come to an end". In a series of tweets, Modi remembered Swaraj as "a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor". He tweeted:

An excellent administrator, Sushma Ji set high standards in every Ministry she handled. She played a key role in bettering India’s ties with various nations. As a Minister we also saw her compassionate side, helping fellow Indians who were in distress in any part of the world. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

I can’t forget the manner in which Sushma Ji worked tirelessly as EAM in the last 5 years. Even when her health was not good, she would do everything possible to do justice to her work and remain up to date with matters of her Ministry. The spirit and commitment was unparalleled. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

Swaraj had put out a tweet in the evening congratulating Prime Modi after the Centre's move to revoke special status for Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the border state into two Union Territories secured Parliament's approval. "Narendra Modi ji — Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime (sic)," she had said.

Several senior ministers, including Harsh Vardhan, Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Prakash Javadekar, reached AIIMS after she was admitted to the hospital.

Defence Minister Rajnath termed her demise a "monumental loss" and remembered her as a seasoned parliamentarian who was widely respected across party lines. He also lauded the work she had done as the external affairs minister. "Sushmaji rose through the ranks to become the External Affairs Minister of India. During her tenure as the foreign affairs minister, she introduced a new sensitivity and sensibility in the functioning of the MEA. She was known as the people’s minister," Singh said.

Sushmaji rose through the ranks to become the External Affairs Minister of India. During her tenure as the Foreign Affairs Minister she introduced a new sensitivity and sensibility in the functioning of the MEA. She was known as the People’s Minister. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 6, 2019

"Extremely shocked to hear of the passing of Smt Sushma Swaraj. The country has lost a much-loved leader who epitomised dignity, courage & integrity in public life. Ever willing to help others, she will always be remembered for her service to the people of India," President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "Deeply shocked to learn of the passing away of Smt Sushma Swaraj. Difficult to accept this news. The whole nation grieves, the Foreign Ministry even more so."

NCP chief Sharad Pawar expressed shock over the death of the senior BJP leader. "Shocked to hear about the sad demise of Sushmaji. She would always call me `Sharad Bhau'," Pawar tweeted, adding, "We've lost a great statesman, eloquent orator, efficient administrator, fellow parliamentarian and above all a kind-hearted person."

Congress also condoled her demise. The party tweeted:

We are saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Smt Sushma Swaraj. Our condolences to her family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/T9wg739c8i — Congress (@INCIndia) August 6, 2019

"I'm shocked to hear about the demise of Sushma Swaraj Ji, an extraordinary political leader, a gifted orator & an exceptional Parliamentarian, with friendships across party lines. My condolences to her family in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace. Om Shanti (sic)," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter.

FOLLOW LATEST UPDATES HERE

Reminiscing Swaraj's oratory skills, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said, "Shocked and deeply saddened by this tragic news re #SushmaSwaraj My sincerest condolences. Knew her from SC days, as highly cultured attendee at my wife’s ghazal & sufi recitals, most graceful, powerful orator, warm & helpful. Very soft & considerate yet committed to causes (sic)."

In another tweet, Singhvi said, "My heart goes out to advocate colleagues #Swarajkaushal & #bansuri, her husband & daughter & practising members of the profession."

shocked and deeply saddened by this tragic news re #SushmaSwaraj My sincerest condolences. Knew her from SC days, as highly cultured attendee at my wife’s ghazal & sufi recitals, most graceful, powerful orator, warm & helpful. Very soft & considerate yet committed to causes — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) August 6, 2019

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao remembered her as "one of India's great Parliamentarians" while

Sad to hear the terrible news of ⁦@SushmaSwaraj⁩ sudden demise. One of India’s great parliamentarians, who could hold her own in any debate. Respected, affable and well liked by all. We’re going to miss her.#ShraddhanjaliForSushmahttps://t.co/Fxnv4QzB3F — Dinesh Gundu Rao / ದಿನೇಶ್ ಗುಂಡೂರಾವ್ (@dineshgrao) August 6, 2019

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that he was shocked to hear about Swaraj's death. He added that she will be forever remembered for her work for the upliftment of the nation.

पूर्व विदेश मंत्री,बहन @SushmaSwaraj के निधन के समाचार से स्तब्ध हूँ। ईश्वर से दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान देने की प्रार्थना करता हूँ। आप अपने जनसहयोग व राष्ट्र उत्थान के कार्यों के माध्यम से देश व दुनिया के लोगों के दिलों में सदैव जिंदा रहेंगी। विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि! — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 6, 2019

President Ram Nath Kovind, former president Pranab Mukherjee, newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and leaders from across party lines paid tributes.

Extremely shocked to hear of the passing of Smt Sushma Swaraj. The country has lost a much loved leader who epitomised dignity, courage & integrity in public life. Ever willing to help others, she will always be remembered for her service to the people of India #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 6, 2019

Shocked beyond words & distressed at the passing away of Smt #SushmaSwaraj. An astute parliamentarian, an effective orator & an excellent humane leader, she will forever be remembered and missed. Hers was a story of hard work to heights!

My deepest condolences and prayers. — Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) August 6, 2019

I have an axe to grind with you Didi . You made Bansuri pick a restaurant to take me for a celebratory lunch. You left without fulfilling your promise to the two of us. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 6, 2019

Nation mourns today the loss of one of the strongest leaders & finest spokespersons India has seen. Her work as the MEA has been impeccable & as a politician she inspired many women to enter politics. May her soul rest in peace. #OmShanthi#SushmaSwaraj pic.twitter.com/aAWBCdUl5M — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) August 6, 2019

with an incredible leadership qualities. Her loss is shocking & great loss to the BJP party & country as well.

Om shanthi. — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) August 6, 2019

Sudden Demise of #SushmaSwaraj ji is a irreversable loss to our party and for Indian Politics. pic.twitter.com/rHbj5HXkeN — Rahul Sinha (@RahulSinhaBJP) August 6, 2019

Deeply saddened to know about the demise of #SushmaSwaraj ji. This is a great loss to the nation. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. ॐ शान्ति। pic.twitter.com/m2wQ0WVai9 — Mukul Roy (@MukulR_Official) August 6, 2019

I'm shocked to learn about the sudden demise of Former Chief Minister of Delhi, Former Union Minister @SushmaSwaraj ji. May her soul rest in peace. My condolences to her family and loved ones.#SushmaSwaraj — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) August 6, 2019

Shocked to hear about the sad demise of Sushmaji Swaraj. She would always call me ‘Sharad Bhau‘. We’ve lost a great statesman, eloquent orator, efficient administrator, fellow parliamentarian and above all a kind hearted person. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) August 6, 2019

बीजेपी की वरिष्ठ नेता व केन्द्रीय मंत्री रही श्रीमती सुषमा स्वराज के अचानक निधन की खबर अति-दुःखद है। वे काफी कुशल राजनीतिज्ञ व प्रशासक ही नहीं बल्कि एक अति-मिलनसार महिला थीं। उनके परिवार के प्रति गहरी संवेदना। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) August 6, 2019

Shocked to learn of the sudden demise of @SushmaSwaraj ji. I will always remember her as a dynamic and sensitive leader with the ability to empathise with the common people. Will miss her. May your soul rest in peace! — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 6, 2019

Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of BJP leader Sushma Swaraj Ji. Her contribution to the nation in various leadership roles will never be forgotten. Her stellar work as MEA will be looked upon as an exemplary model of governance. I pray God to give strength to the family pic.twitter.com/V241dX5sON — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) August 6, 2019

Saddened, pained & broken on demise of Sushmaji. She was one of the most outstanding politicians in the Present Era. She distinguished in all positions. She held Senior Positions with the Party, NDA Govt. & while in opposition. She leaves behind a void which is difficult to fill. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) August 6, 2019

Deeply saddened, shocked at the sudden passing away of Sushma Swaraj Ji.I knew her since the 1990s.Even though our ideologies differed, we shared many cordial times in Parliament. An outstanding politician, leader, good human being.Will miss her.Condolences to her family/admirers — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 6, 2019

Deeply shocked to learn of the sad and untimely demise of Sushma Swaraj . She was a fiery speaker , a consummate parliamentarian and an outstanding Leader of Opposition . Our condolences to the bereaved family . May her soul rest in peace . — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) August 6, 2019

I’m shocked to hear about the demise of Sushma Swaraj Ji, an extraordinary political leader, a gifted orator & an exceptional Parliamentarian, with friendships across party lines. My condolences to her family in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace. Om Shanti 🙏 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 6, 2019

Deeply shocked and anguished by the sudden demise of an extremely valued colleague Smt. Sushma Swaraj. She was a seasoned Parliamentarian and widely respected cutting across the party lines. Her demise is a monumental loss for us. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 6, 2019

With #SushmaSwaraj an era of grace in politics passes away. An extremely tragic news. Our condolences with the loved ones.

Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/NSwzvnlE8G — All India Mahila Congress (@MahilaCongress) August 6, 2019

My sincere condolences on passing away of #Sushmaswaraj ji. One of the finest leader of our country.She was special and we will miss her.Sending my prayers to family and friends. pic.twitter.com/BeYy6S9TmN — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) August 6, 2019

I'm beyond aggrieved at the passing away of Smt. #SushmaSwaraj A veteran politician and a pillar of the BJP, she was loved by everyone. She will be remembered as the most endearing & helpful politicians of recent times. My condolences to her family and friends. A huge loss for 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/JdI0vPxRJP — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 6, 2019

Swaraj had a kidney transplant in 2016 and had opted out of contesting Lok Sabha polls earlier this year for health reasons.

She is survived by her husband Swaraj Kaushal and daughter Bansuri.