Sushma Swaraj passes away: 'Glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end,' says Modi; BJP, Opposition leaders express shock

Former external affairs minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj passed away in Delhi Tuesday night after suffering cardiac arrest. As the news of her death spread, reactions poured in on social media with leaders from BJP as well as Opposition camp offering condolences.

Prime Minister Narendra confirmed her death on Twitter, saying a "glorious chapter in Indian politics has come to an end". In a series of tweets, Modi remembered Swaraj as "a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor". He tweeted:

An excellent administrator, Sushma Ji set high standards in every Ministry she handled. She played a key role in bettering India’s ties with various nations. As a Minister we also saw her compassionate side, helping fellow Indians who were in distress in any part of the world. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

I can’t forget the manner in which Sushma Ji worked tirelessly as EAM in the last 5 years. Even when her health was not good, she would do everything possible to do justice to her work and remain up to date with matters of her Ministry. The spirit and commitment was unparalleled. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

Swaraj had put out a tweet in the evening congratulating Prime Modi after the Centre's move to revoke special status for Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the border state into two Union Territories secured Parliament's approval. "Narendra Modi ji — Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime (sic)," she had said.

Several senior ministers, including Harsh Vardhan, Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Prakash Javadekar, reached AIIMS after she was admitted to the hospital.

Defence Minister Rajnath termed her demise a "monumental loss" and remembered her as a seasoned parliamentarian who was widely respected across party lines. He also lauded the work she had done as the external affairs minister. "Sushmaji rose through the ranks to become the External Affairs Minister of India. During her tenure as the foreign affairs minister, she introduced a new sensitivity and sensibility in the functioning of the MEA. She was known as the people’s minister," Singh said.

Sushmaji rose through the ranks to become the External Affairs Minister of India. During her tenure as the Foreign Affairs Minister she introduced a new sensitivity and sensibility in the functioning of the MEA. She was known as the People’s Minister. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 6, 2019

"Extremely shocked to hear of the passing of Smt Sushma Swaraj. The country has lost a much-loved leader who epitomised dignity, courage & integrity in public life. Ever willing to help others, she will always be remembered for her service to the people of India," President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "Deeply shocked to learn of the passing away of Smt Sushma Swaraj. Difficult to accept this news. The whole nation grieves, the Foreign Ministry even more so."

NCP chief Sharad Pawar expressed shock over the death of the senior BJP leader. "Shocked to hear about the sad demise of Sushmaji. She would always call me `Sharad Bhau'," Pawar tweeted, adding, "We've lost a great statesman, eloquent orator, efficient administrator, fellow parliamentarian and above all a kind-hearted person."

Congress also condoled her demise. The party tweeted:

We are saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Smt Sushma Swaraj. Our condolences to her family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/T9wg739c8i — Congress (@INCIndia) August 6, 2019

"I'm shocked to hear about the demise of Sushma Swaraj Ji, an extraordinary political leader, a gifted orator & an exceptional Parliamentarian, with friendships across party lines. My condolences to her family in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace. Om Shanti (sic)," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter.

Reminiscing Swaraj's oratory skills, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said, "Shocked and deeply saddened by this tragic news re #SushmaSwaraj My sincerest condolences. Knew her from SC days, as highly cultured attendee at my wife’s ghazal & sufi recitals, most graceful, powerful orator, warm & helpful. Very soft & considerate yet committed to causes (sic)."

In another tweet, Singhvi said, "My heart goes out to advocate colleagues #Swarajkaushal & #bansuri, her husband & daughter & practising members of the profession."

shocked and deeply saddened by this tragic news re #SushmaSwaraj My sincerest condolences. Knew her from SC days, as highly cultured attendee at my wife’s ghazal & sufi recitals, most graceful, powerful orator, warm & helpful. Very soft & considerate yet committed to causes — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) August 6, 2019

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao remembered her as "one of India's great Parliamentarians" while

Sad to hear the terrible news of ⁦@SushmaSwaraj⁩ sudden demise. One of India’s great parliamentarians, who could hold her own in any debate. Respected, affable and well liked by all. We’re going to miss her.#ShraddhanjaliForSushmahttps://t.co/Fxnv4QzB3F — Dinesh Gundu Rao / ದಿನೇಶ್ ಗುಂಡೂರಾವ್ (@dineshgrao) August 6, 2019

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that he was shocked to hear about Swaraj's death. He added that she will be forever remembered for her work for the upliftment of the nation.

पूर्व विदेश मंत्री,बहन @SushmaSwaraj के निधन के समाचार से स्तब्ध हूँ। ईश्वर से दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान देने की प्रार्थना करता हूँ। आप अपने जनसहयोग व राष्ट्र उत्थान के कार्यों के माध्यम से देश व दुनिया के लोगों के दिलों में सदैव जिंदा रहेंगी। विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि! — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 6, 2019

Swaraj had a kidney transplant in 2016 and had opted out of contesting Lok Sabha polls earlier this year for health reasons.

She is survived by her husband Swaraj Kaushal and daughter Bansuri.