Sushil Kumar Modi says ‘surgical strike’ of Interim Budget silenced Opposition, lauds its 'all-inclusivity'

Patna: Deputy chief minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday compared the Interim Budget with the surgical strike and claimed that it has silenced the Opposition. Sushil said, “Surgical strike-type Union Budget has silenced the speech of the Opposition.

"In the all-inclusive budget of Narendra Modi, special care has been taken of the farmers, labourers, workers of the unorganised sector and middle-class of unorganised sectors, the highest benefit of which will be given to states like Bihar, where 91 percent small and marginal farmers are.”

Speaking further on the Budget, Sushil asserted that Modi government will give farmers Rs 6,000 in their account, without any share from the states. “Most of its benefits will be given to states like Bihar where the average size of crop holding is 0.84 hectares. Likewise, the benefits of a loan of 4 percent interest on the lines of KCC to farmers for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries will also be the highest in Bihar,” Sushil added.

He also hailed the announcement of the formation of a separate department for fisheries. Further outlining the budget allocations for the workers of unorganised sector and labourers, he said, “With the provision of pension for the unorganized sector workers, crores of labourers will get a minimum contribution of Rs 3000 per month as pension after 60 years of age.

Under the new pension scheme, the central government has increased its contribution to the pension of workers from 10 to 14 percent. Those who earn 21 thousand rupees will also get bonuses and those with 25 thousand rupees per month will also get the benefit of ESI facility.”

Earlier in the day, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday hailed the decision of transferring Rs 6000 directly to farmers account and said that this step will strengthen the economic condition of rural areas.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.