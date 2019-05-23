Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Surguja Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 10:49:47 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
RHSP Chandradeep Singh Korcho 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Pawan Kumar Nag 0 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Mohan Singh Tekam 0 Votes 0% Votes
SSD Ramnath Cherwa 0 Votes 0% Votes
APOI Guman Singh Poya 0 Votes 0% Votes
GGP Asha Devi Poya 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Palsay Uranv 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Maya Bhagat 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Renuka Singh Saruta 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Khel Sai Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
Surguja Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 15,23,022 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 751,835

Male electors: 770,954

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. Ramanujganj, Bhatgaon and Pratappur assembly segments were added to this constituency in 2008. Baikunthpur, Surajpur, Pal and Pilkha segments were dissolved.

Assembly Constituencies: Premnagar, Ramanujganj (ST), Ambikapur, Bhatgaon, Samri (ST), Sitapur (ST), Pratappur (ST), Lundra (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Congress candidate Khel Sai Singh won the election. Nand Kumar Sai from BJP won the election in 2004. Murarilal Singh, also from BJP, won the election in 2009. Kamalbhan Singh Marabi, a BJP candidate, was elected MP from this constituency in 2014.

Demographics: This tribal-dominated constituency is one of the Maoist affected areas in Chhattisgarh. Surguja came into prominence in 2014 as it became one of the few constituencies in India where NOTA stood third. Pando and Korva tribes are found all across Surguja. Both tribes, interestingly, claim descent from the Mahabharata era.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 10:49:47 IST

