Suresh Angadi, Minister of State, Railways: Four-time MP from Karnataka's Belagavi joined BJP in 1996

Politics FP Staff May 31, 2019 22:47:24 IST

Suresh Angadi was appointed Minister of State in Ministry of Railways. He is a four-time MP from Belagavi constituency in North Kannada.

His political journey started with joining Bharatiya Janata Party in 1996 and went on to become a vice-president of the party in Belgaum.

He won four consecutive terms from his constituency even when the Congress swept the state in previous elections. Angadi also runs a business apart from being a full-time politician.

His induction is being looked upon as a measure strengthen the BJP's base in North Karnataka. The BJP has often raked up the issue of the alleged alienation of the region by the Congress and JD(S).

Updated Date: May 31, 2019 22:47:24 IST

