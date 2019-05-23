Surendranagar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Munjapara Mahendrabhai of BJP wins

Surendranagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 9

Total electors: 1656657

Female electors: 778912

Male electors: 877745

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The assembly segments of Koli-dominated Viramgam and Dhandhuka were added to Surendranagar Lok Sabha constituency in 2008. The erstwhile Halvad Assembly segment was merged with Dhrangadhra. Wakaner segment was removed from the constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Viramgam, Dhandhuka, Dasad (SC), Limdi, Wadhwan, Chotila, Dhrangadhra.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The seat has been alternating between the BJP and the Congress. In 1999, Congress leader Savshibhai Kanjibhai Makwana became the MP, before being ousted by BJP’s Somabhai Gandabhai Koli Patel in 2004. In 2009, Congress leader Somabhai Gandalal Koli Patel won the polls. In 2014, BJP candidate Devajibhai Govindbhai Fatepara won the seat by a margin of 21.73 percent votes.

Demographics: The constituency covers the entire Surendranagar district and parts of Ahmedabad district. A Hindu majority district with a sizeable Koli population, Surendranagar has a total population of 17,56,268 people, as per Census 2011. The sex ratio is 930 and the literacy rate is 72.1 percent. Nearly 25 percent of India’s salt supply comes from the area. The district is also a textile hub.

