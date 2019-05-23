Co-presented by


Surat Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Darshana Jardosh from BJP wins

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 18:22:26 IST

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP Darshana Vikram Jardosh 271,192 Votes 75% Votes
INC Ashok Patel (Adhevada) 81,004 Votes 22% Votes
NOTA Nota 3,917 Votes 1% Votes
CPI Adv. Vijay Shenmare 2,015 Votes 1% Votes
IND Surwade Santosh Avdhut (Gabbar) 1,157 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mahyavanshi Natvarbhai Dahyabhai 492 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rameshbhai P. Baraiya (Pati) 486 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dinesh Jikadra Prajapati 331 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dipak Gangani 252 Votes 0% Votes
PPOI Captain Rita Maa 244 Votes 0% Votes
YUS Shri. Gautamraj Hindustani 240 Votes 0% Votes
SYVP Jogiya Amisha Vikrambhai 211 Votes 0% Votes
RDMP Dhameliya Piyush Vallabhbhai (R.D.P) 189 Votes 0% Votes
IND Tulsibhai Laxmanbhai Dakhara 152 Votes 0% Votes
Surat Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 24

Total electors: 14,84,068

Female electors: 6,80,239

Male electors: 8,03,829

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Assembly segment Varachha Road and Karanj were created after the 2008 delimitation.

Assembly constituencies: Olpad, Surat East, Surat North, Varachha Road, Karanj, Katargam, Surat West

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Though Congress has been trying to crack its way through, the constituency has been a BJP bastion since 1989. Veteran BJP leader Kashiram Rana was the sitting MP till 2009. BJP’s Darshana Vikram Jardosh became the first female MP in the seat in 2009 and retained the seat in 2014 as well.

Demographics: The constituency covers parts of Surat district. It has a population of 60,81,322 persons as per Census 2011. The seat has also seen prominent political figures such as former prime minister Morarji Desai. Surat’s economy thrives on the production of diamonds and textiles.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 18:22:26 IST

